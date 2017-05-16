Reports of Trump asking Comey to stop FBI investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Republicans are voicing support for President Donald Trump following a report that the president asked James Comey to stop an FBI investigation.

Rep. Blake Farenthold, (R) Texas, says he wants to see more details, but he believes “this is another example of whatever Trump does gets the worst possible spin.”

Farenthold says Comey would have been duty-bound to report to the Justice Department any command to stop the investigation.

He says there’s a difference between “‘Hey, Flynn’s a good guy, it would be nice if you cut him a break’ as opposed to ‘I’m the president. Quit investigating, damn it.'”

Rep. Joe Wilson, (R) South Carolina, says he too wants more details, but he also notes that Trump’s standing with South Carolina Republicans has “actually grown.”

Earlier Tuesday, The White House disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A person familiar with the situation says FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo after a meeting with President Donald Trump that Trump had asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The person had seen the memo but was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The existence of the memo was first reported by The New York Times, which said it was drafted after a February meeting in the Oval Office.

The FBI declined to comment and The White House denied that Trump had made that request of Comey.