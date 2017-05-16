Several rounds of storms this week

We’re tracking a very active forecast over the next several days, complete with severe storm chances and more humid weather.

Our first chance for severe weather this week will happen this evening. Our eastern counties are under a ‘Slight Risk’ for severe weather, while our western & central counties are under an ‘Enhanced Risk.’ Strong thunderstorms should pop-up over Central Kansas later on this afternoon. Some of these storms will head east. It looks like the western counties could see the first of the strong/severe storms. The main threats are looking to be more of a large hail and damaging wind threat, but still can’t rule out the chance of the possibility of an isolated tornado. Our eastern counties, including the Capital City, won’t see the storms until the late evening hours. It will remain breezy with those south winds 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Leftover showers and non-severe storms will likely spill over into Wednesday morning. Conditions will improve on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Our next round of severe weather rumbles in beginning on Thursday. The set-up for Thursday looks fairly similar in terms of timing and threat level. Locally heavy rain, high winds, large hail and even a tornado are all possible.

Things can change over the next several days so keep it tuned to KSNT as your Storm Track weather team will continue to monitor the situation. Storms are looking to stick around for most of Friday and maybe through the morning hours on Saturday.

Temperatures will cool down heading into the weekend. Highs will likely stay in the 80s through Thursday, but expect nothing warmer than the 60s and 70s from Friday through next Monday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller