Shooting suspect had disagreements over terms of lease before allegedly shooting Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – 81-year-old Topeka man, Anthony Darcy, charged with fatally shooting Stephen Snyder, 36, of Topeka, had disagreements over the terms of buying the residence where Mr. Snyder was shot and killed.

Stephen Snyder had bought the residence at 3031 SW 33rd Street from Anthony Darcy, which was listed on craigslist. According to court documents, there had been some disagreements on the terms of the lease, saying “Mr. Darcy had not complained about that arrangement during the sale of the residence,” and that he was “not upset about the terms till after the sale that he was not going to let anyone in his house.”

The day before the sale of the home, Mr. Darcy showed up with the lease agreement but it did not contain any language to indicate that Snyder was the tenant of the home. Darcy also expressed how he was not happy that they wanted to paint some of the rooms in the house.

Snyder eventually closed on the home April 27 and allowed Darcy to remain at the residence until May 10.

According to those same documents, Stephen Snyder had arranged a time with Darcy to get measurements of some of the rooms in the home May 1 at 6:00 p.m., the day of the shooting.

While Darcy is being charged with murder in the first degree, he was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to an 8-year-old child that was present during the deadly shooting.

The court documents we received were heavily redacted when it came to the 8-year-old child present at the time of the shooting.

The 81-year-old charged in Snyder’s killing does not appear to have a criminal history.