Spencer Duncan is running for Topeka Mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Another Topeka native is running for Topeka City Mayor.

Small business owner and advocate, Spencer Duncan made his special announcement early Tuesday afternoon on the steps of City Hall.

Duncan told the crowd that his passion for the capitol city runs deep and that there is still more to be done to help this city thrive.

He said his number one goal, if elected, is to help local businesses and communities improve.

Duncan is the owner and president of capitol connection and is a loyal family man who wants to continue raising his family in this great city.

He told KSNT he will now be very busy these next few months getting out there and hearing the citizens concerns and hopes for the city’s future.

