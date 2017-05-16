Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) — During a traffic stop three people were arrested by the Hoyt Police Department on drug related charges around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Hoyt Police Chief Dan Wentling, a City of Hoyt police officer stopped a 2010 Chrysler Sebring at the Royal Valley High School parking lot in Hoyt. Police seized items including drug paraphernalia, substances believed to be methamphetamine, various prescription pills, marijuana, and a firearm at the scene.

The driver, Juanel Locke, 40, Kansas City, MO and passengers Crystal Cobb, 31, Shawnee, and Bevin Scott, 35, Overland Park, were arrested at the scene. All three were booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Locke was charged with driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container. Bond has been set for Locke at $5,000.

Cobb was charged with possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond has been set for Cobb at $30,000.

Scott was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container, and no drug tax stamp. Bond for Scott had been set at $20,000.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.