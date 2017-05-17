Another chance of storms for Thursday

Skies will continue to clear and winds will start calming down as we go into the evening and overnight hours with lows going down to the middle 50s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

We are continuing to watch the chance for storms moving for Thursday afternoon and evening. The chance for severe weather exists for late Thursday night and again on Friday. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe weather. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds and even some large hail will be possible late Thursday and Friday. As of now, we have kept a high temperature around the lower 80s for Thursday and the middle 70s on Friday.

Scattered showers could linger into Saturday morning, but for the most part, this weekend is looking really nice. Expect lots of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with seasonably cool temps with highs in the upper 60s into the lower 70s. We’ll slowly warm things up heading into next week with more chances for thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday.

Keep it tuned to KSNT heading into Thursday and Friday as we continue to monitor the situation.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller