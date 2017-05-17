Hayden announces new varsity boys basketball head coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hayden Catholic High School announced Wednesday that Torrey Head has been named the Varsity Boys Basketball Coach.

Hayden said Head is a former longtime assistant coach to Bob Chipman at Washburn University.

Hayden Principal James Sandstrom said they are excited to have Coach Head lead their boys basketball program.

“He has been a part of the Hayden Community as a student, assistant coach and parent. He is familiar with the mission of our school and we are looking forward to his program contributing to the tradition of excellence on and off the basketball court.

Hayden Athletic Director Bobby Taul said he is looking forward to working with Coach Head.

“He has been around Hayden athletics basically his whole life and knows what Hayden is all about. He will continue the Hayden tradition.