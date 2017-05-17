Junction City fire crews encourage proper cigarette disposal after massive apartment fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City fire crews are reminding smokers to stay safe when lighting up a cigarette after The Bluffs apartment complex caught on fire costing $3.8 million in damages.

Some safety reminders from the U.S. Fire Administration include:

Do not smoke outside

Do not smoke in your bed

Put your cigarette out in an ashtray or bucket with sand.

Use an ashtray that’s a metal container

Be sure to put your cigarettes out all the way

Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes or any other smoking materials

Be alert. Don’t smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired

Never smoke around medical oxygen

“All those people lost their homes because of it, you know, and the wildlife,” Jennifer Lopez, a woman from Junction City said. “Just take the 2 extra seconds. If you’re going to smoke be responsible and just put it out.”

The number of fires related to careless smoking has decreased significantly in the last ten years. However, in 2014, there were more than 300 deaths in the United States that were directly linked to fires caused by smoking.