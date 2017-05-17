Lawrence cable news station to convert to all-sports network

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A cable news station serving the Lawrence area will convert to an all-sports network and end local news this summer.

Midco, the owner of 6News Lawrence and its associated news website, 6lawrence.com, announced Tuesday that it will convert the company to an all-sports network.

Midco spokeswoman Paige Pearson Meyer says the station will emphasize prep sports in the Lawrence region but could touch on other sports.

The last newscast at the station will be in early August. Meyer said Midco is hoping five employees it needs for the Lawrence sports network will come from current 6News employees. Another 10 people will be laid off.

Meyer said the changes come after Midco, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, conducted studies indicating the audience in the region preferred sports coverage.