New ambulances hitting local streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – American Medical Response, the ambulance provider for Shawnee and Wabaunsee Counties recently purchased five 2017 Ford Transits to replace older models in their fleet.

Two of the five are licensed and on the street already, while others will be soon.

AMR said the new ambulances have better visibility and provide a smoother, quieter ride which can help the patient.

“I really like the new suspension on it, it’s smoother, which to me, most people when they look at me and they’re like, are you really going to start an iv while I’m moving, with improved suspension, sometimes they’re not even concerned about it, because if they’re not feel us bounce, then they’re not as worried about it, it’s just simple things, it’s makes it easier for me to do my job in a smooth ride.”

The five ambulances are a part of their new contract and cost nearly $750,000.