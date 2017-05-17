Preliminary state test scores show improvement for Topeka public schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools announced Wednesday that preliminary state test scores in Topeka, under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson have shown an increase in performance at every grade level in math and English.

The largest increase was in high school, which is typically the most difficult area to improve. Additionally, Topeka West increased performance by over 10% resulting in Topeka West performing above the 2016 state average in English based on preliminary results.

Achievement gains were also viewed in the number of students tacking the ACT with 900 students taking the ACT test this school year in 2016-2017 compared to 743 ACT tests taken last school year. The increase in more students accessing the ACT was in part due to 501 offering the ACT test during the school day instead of only on Saturdays.

“Putting ‘students first’ is at the heart of everything we do and the many partnerships with all members of the Topeka community to support our students in having the highest quality education possible in our schools has made a significant difference.”