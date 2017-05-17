Shawnee County Baseball Hall Of Fame to induct 7 into Hall of Fame



TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County has seemed to produce some legends in the game of baseball, and now some of those names will be immortalized.

The Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame announced their 2017 inductees for this year’s class.

This was the announcement here at the Bettis Family Sports Complex Wednesday.

The class includes 7 individuals and teams, including Brett Cowdin, a well-known baseball entity around these parts.

As well as the 1994 Shawnee Heights baseball team coached by Craig Cox, he was at the announcement Wednesday, here’s what he had to say about being inducted.

“Well it’s a great honor,” Cox said. “At first I was like, ‘I know we won state, but there’s a lot of teams that won state, and then to find out we were the first team since baseball was revitalized with all the schools in Topeka was really neat. To see all of the teams that have succeeded and the competition level with the great coaches and the great players and so many guys have gone on and had college and professional opportunities it really makes you proud of Topeka and Topeka baseball.”

The list of the 2017 Inductees.

Brett Cowdin

1948 Decker Oilers

Vince Gonzales

Sherman Parks

1994 Shawnee Heights

Steve Simpson

J.P. Wright

The ceremony will be held on July 13th at 5:30 over at the downtown Ramada.