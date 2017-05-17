Storm chances continue through Friday

We’re tracking what’s left of last night’s round of severe weather out in Central and Western Kansas. Expect some scattered (non-severe) showers out there this morning. It looks like most of the rain wraps up by lunchtime with clearing skies expected through Thursday. Highs will bounce back into the lower 80s by the afternoon – keeping with the ‘above average’ temperature trend we’ve had lately. However, the temperatures are slowly slipping as this week unfolds. You’ll remember it was 90° on Monday. We’re still tracking a much cooler weekend – don’t expect highs much warmer than 70° on Saturday and Sunday.

Tomorrow’s forecast is VERY similar to yesterday’s – it’s going to be ‘nice’ all day with the chance for stronger storms moving in…late. The chance for severe weather exists late Thursday night and again on Friday, but it’s still too early to pinpoint the timing and location of the individual storms. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds and even some large hail will be possible late Thursday and Friday. It’s worth mentioning that recent models paint a much cooler scenario on Friday and if that becomes the case, severe weather would be completely out of the forecast. As of now, we have kept a high temperature around 76° on Friday afternoon and we’ll tweak that forecast over the next day or so. Stay tuned.

Scattered showers could linger into Saturday morning, but for the most part, this weekend is looking really nice…again. Expect lots of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with seasonably cool temps. We talked about it before, but count on daytime temps in the 50s and 60s. We’ll slowly warm things up heading into next week with more chances for thunderstorms next Tuesday. As is always the case this time of the year, things can change in the extended forecast. We’ll fine-tune in the coming days, taking the forecast as it comes, hour-by-hour. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert