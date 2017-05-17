Strong storms roll across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities say at least one person was hurt when a tornado touched down in central Kansas.

The National Weather Service says the storm started Tuesday night in the panhandle of Oklahoma and tracked into Kansas. One confirmed tornado was reported near a small town southeast of Dodge City, although there were no immediate reports of damage. The storm then headed toward the small central Kansas town of Pawnee Rock, where a home was destroyed. No details were immediately available about the person who was hurt there.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Umscheid says radar images suggest the storm may have produced other brief, rain-wrapped tornadoes as it moved over rural farmland.

Assessment crews were headed out Wednesday to determine the extent of the damage.

