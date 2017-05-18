Audit says Education Dept must improve grant oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government study has found that the Department of Education did not properly monitor and document $21 million in grants in 2012-2014.

The report by the Government Accountability Office published Thursday looks at 75 awards to individual grantees. The auditors found that the files were missing key information, such as grant award notifications, post-award conference records and performance reports. The report specifies, however, that the sample is too small to generalize.

The report recommends the department put review procedures in place and improve information-sharing.

A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he hopes the report will be used to reform grant management at the department.