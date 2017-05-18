Duffy dominates as Royals top Yankees to avoid sweep

By Published:
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, and Lorenzo Cain (6) celebrate after the Royals defeated the New York Yankees 5-1 in a baseball game Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Danny Duffy tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Duffy (3-3) struck out a season-best 10 while walking two and earning his first win since April 14, against the Angels. Duffy had been 0-3 with two no-decisions in his last five starts.

Mike Minor handled the eighth before Kelvin Herrera surrendered a run in the ninth.

The Royals scored twice in the second off Jordan Montgomery (2-3) before Moustakas deposited his pitch into the bullpen in right in the fifth inning to break the game open.

