Emporia State baseball begins NCAA tournament with win

Courtesy: Emporia State Athletics

Emporia, Kan. – Emporia State jumped out early and held on for a 10-8 victory over Arkansas-Monticello in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

The Hornets plated two in the bottom of the first inning as Mason Brown had an RBI groundout and Mack Gowing came through with an RBI single. They would tack on two more in the bottom of the second as Daniel LaMunyon drove in a run with an RBI double and Levi Ashmore had an RBI groundout.

Gowing would add another RBI driving home Ryan McBroom before BJ Dean had a sacrifice fly. Levi Ashmore would walk in the bottom of the third to drive home Kaden Shaffer and give ESU the 7-0 lead.

After UAM scored in the top of the fourth the Hornets added two more in the bottom of the fourth as Mack Gowing had an RBI single driving home McBroom. Shaffer would then have an RBI sacrifice fly that plated Mason Brown.

The Hornets would plate an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Ryan McBroom doubled to right field to score Levi Ashmore.

Ryan McBroom and Mack Gowing each went three for four while Gowing finished with three runs driven in. On the mound Seth Holman pitched seven innings allowing six hits and two runs while striking out five to pick up the win while Nathan Whitcomb earned the save.

Emporia State will face Lindenwood tomorrow at 7:45 p.m. from Glennen Field in Emporia, Kan.