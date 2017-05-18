Pillsbury Crossing visitors talk safety amid RCPD investigation

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Whether you’re a student skipping class or just a local enjoying a lazy summer afternoon, you’re likely familiar with it.

Pillsbury crossing – a popular swimming and fishing destination in Riley County, is a prime spot to cool down when the weather gets warm.

Now, Riley County police are saying sounds of peace and tranquility can often be muddied by rowdy behavior and consistent alcohol violations.

The law enforcement agency issued a request for public help via Facebook, asking locals to come forward if they have any details about an unspecified incident said to have happened in the park.

Visitor, Amanda Cough told KSNT News – “I’ve definitely heard that there’s been rapes out here,” when asked if she had heard the police request.

RCPD officials were tight lipped when asked for comment.

Pilsbury crossing hasn’t been without controversy. In 2014 a 21-year-old man drowned in the park’s waters.

Other claims of rape and robbery have also found their way into police reports over the years.

Despite being all for safety,Cough said signs and warnings won’t stop out of control behavior.

“We’re college kids…we don’t really listen to the rules.”