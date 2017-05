TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday evening, we awarded three Scholar Athletes with a total of $5,000 in scholarship money at our 9th annual awards banquet.

$1,000 scholarship winner: Cooper Imthurn – Wabaunsee High School

$1,500 scholarship winner: Kayla Lane – Silver Lake High School

$2,500 scholarship winner: Tianna Arreguin – Shawnee Heights High School

Congratulations to all our Scholar Athletes, and best of luck at the next level.