Shawnee County District Judge to retire in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Judge Rebecca Crotty announced that she will retire on June 19 after serving seven years on the bench.

Judge Crotty was appointed in 2010 to Division 1 of the 3rd Judicial District.

She previously served as chief judge of the Kansas Court of Tax Appeals and as a district magistrate judge in Finney County. She also was vice president and counsel for a bank in Garden City and a research attorney for the Kansas Supreme Court.

Judge Crotty said her retirement plans include spending more time with her husband and family. Her mother now lives in Topeka, her father-in-law is in Manhattan, and her daughter and granddaughter are in St. Paul, Minnesota, in addition to her husband’s children living in Denver, Kansas City and St. Louis.

“It will be nice to have time to travel and spend time with our busy family.”

She said she hopes her judicial career has been a benefit to others.

“A lot of people look to the courts to try to resolve a problem, and I hope I’ve been able to encourage them to work hard to resolve that or gave them at least a clear decision to be able to go on. It’s been an honor to work with the judicial branch of government and to serve the people of this community and Kansas.”