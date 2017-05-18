Strong storms leave some damage in their wake

Published:

Eddie Aldrine of KSNT Storm Chase Team #7 caught a glimpse of this tornado warned storm just west of Manhattan.

Storms quickly blossomed across the region early Thursday afternoon, with the effects of the stormy weather still apparent during the evening hours, as well.

Some severe storms did produce a few tornado warnings, including one over Junction City. However, no tornadoes were confirmed here in northeast Kansas.

Large hail and damaging winds gusts were the main impacts felt across the region. Places such as Valley Falls in Jefferson county have seen power outages and numerous tree limbs on the ground due to the strong winds that pushed through.

