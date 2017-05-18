Test results show Topeka water is safe to drink

Related Coverage Topekans speak out about water quality

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The results are in and it appears the water in Topeka is safe to drink.

A spokeswoman for the city said test results were sent to Euronfins Eaton Analytical in Monrovia, California earlier this month. The results showed that both compounds, Geosmith and Methylisoborneo (MIB) that have been identified to cause taste and odor were not detected.

Earlier this month KSNT News received multiple Report!t tips of people complaining that something seemed to be wrong with their water, either by the smell or the taste.

KSNT News posted the question on their Facebook page on May 9, asking if anyone else has had problems and received over 100 comments.

Deputy Utilities Director for City of Topeka Braxton Copley Utilities told KSNT News that the odor and taste changes in the water could be from the recent rain.

Copley also said they take their role and mission seriously, to be able to provide safe drinking water to their customers.

The city wants people to know that the water is safe to drink.

The city tells KSNT News the test samples were sent to the lab in California because they do not have the necessary equipment to run the test in their own laboratory.

If you do notice something suspicious about your water you can contact the City of Topeka at 785-368-3111.

