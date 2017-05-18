Tornado touches down in Oklahoma, no injuries reported

By Published:
Jody Darling, a friend of the residents of this home in Elk City, Okla., talks on a phone while standing in a room of the house that is now totally exposed on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Over a dozen tornadoes were reportedly spawned by powerful storms that raced through a swath of the central U.S. stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes on Tuesday evening. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Officials say a tornado has touched down in a rural area of southwestern Oklahoma with no injuries or damage reported.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Wayne Cain says the tornado touched down Thursday afternoon near the town of Duke, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Cain said no injuries or damage are reported.

Forecasters say storms could bring significant and “intense” tornadoes to the Southern Plains Thursday afternoon and night, and at midday issued a “particularly dangerous situation” tornado watch for western Oklahoma and western north Texas.

More storms are possible later in the day in the lower Great Lakes region.

Storms have battered the central United States all week, with deaths reported Tuesday in Oklahoma and Wisconsin, and in Iowa on Wednesday.

