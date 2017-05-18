Tornadoes: Severe storms likely today

We’re tracking the most active day of ‘severe weather season’ 2017…at least so far. For the first time this year, a *HIGH RISK* is in play for most of Western and Central Kansas, including cities like Wichita and Dodge City. Closer to home, we’re dealing with our first *MODERATE RISK* of the spring. Cities like Emporia and Council Grove are in that risk area. Most of Northeast Kansas sits between an *ENHANCED RISK* and the much more traditional *SLIGHT RISK* for later today. So, what does all of this mean? Well, simply, the weather is going to get pretty nasty tonight. All modes of severe weather are in play and the threat for large hail and tornadoes is at the highest level we’ve had so far this year. Don’t panic, just stay weather aware. Have you severe weather plan in place – know where your family members are, have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts/warnings and make sure you have access to shelter (preferably underground in a cellar).

The latest timing for tonight’s round of severe weather looks to be as early as dinnertime out west. We’re looking at very strong and severe storms popping up between 4-7pm out near places like Salina and Ellsworth. By 7-10pm we’ll be watching that round of storms push into our viewing area. Again, all modes of severe weather are in play. Expect VERY heavy rain, high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes. Our KSNT Storm Track Weather Team will be all over this event with complete coverage you can count on. It’s worth mentioning that most of today will be nice…again. Expect highs in the upper 70s with some sunshine around early in the day. Yesterday’s gusty winds have subsided, but locally high winds will be back with the strong storms – just something to keep in mind.

We’ll have another chance for severe weather tomorrow. Most of Northeast Kansas is already under a *SLIGHT RISK* for Friday, but it will be a battle between the warm, moist air and the big time cool-down that’s pushing in for the weekend. If the cooler air wins out tomorrow, the severe weather threat would be much farther south and completely out of our area before it can even fire up. In other words, storms are likely tomorrow but severe weather is NOT a ‘slam dunk.’ After tonight’s round of spring storms, we’ll turn our focus on tomorrow, pinpoint exactly what you can expect. Stay tuned.

As we’ve alluded to many times, it’s going to be another nice weekend. However, scattered showers are still possible on Saturday morning (leftover from whatever we get on Friday). Don’t expect daytime temperatures much warmer than the 50s and 60s. Yes, you read that correctly. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is up to 77° – after today, we’ll be below that seasonal benchmark for nearly every day of the next week…at least. That’s right, it’s looking like we wrap the month of May with ‘below average’ temperatures. Enjoy the weekend too – we’ll dry things out and quickly clear things out on Saturday and it’s going to FEEL great outside. Who’s going to argue with ‘mostly sunny’ skies and highs around 70°? After another nice weekend, another round of showers and storms will work it’s way into our neck of the woods by Monday evening. We’ll continue tracking that storm system in the coming days.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tonight’s severe weather slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Be prepared. Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert