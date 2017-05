PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic is backed up Thursday afternoon on I-70 near Paxico following an accident.

A KSNT News reporter on scene said the crash was on westbound I-70 and traffic is backed up about one mile.

There does appear to be injuries though Kansas Highway Patrol didn’t know any specifics at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.