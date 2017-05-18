Willard Bridge closing for up to 90 days

By Published:

Shawnee County, Kan. (KSNT) – The Willard Bridge is set to close less than a month from now.

Message boards with the warning will go up two weeks before the tentative closure date of June 12th, according to Shawnee County Public Works Director Tom Vlach. Word came today at the Shawnee County Commission’s regular meeting. You can listen to the meeting here.

The closure will allow crews to tie the roadway to the new bridge that spans the Kansas River, connecting Shawnee and Wabaunsee Counties. The 60-year-old bridge had become dangerously deteriorated…to the point that weight restrictions have been in place for a few years. School bus drivers and farmers have been forced to find much longer, alternate routes around.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s