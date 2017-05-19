15-month-old girl passes away after being shocked over the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-month-old girl who was shocked over the weekend at a carnival outside of Towne West Square in Wichita has passed away.

The girl’s family issued the following statement on Friday.

“Our Pressley passed away on Wednesday afternoon. We have made the difficult decision to donate her organs so that other patients in need of transplants no longer have to suffer through their illnesses and that her death was not in vain. We request that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

The little girl was shocked when she grabbed a metal guard railing that surrounded one of the rides.