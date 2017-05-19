District 9 Topeka council representative won’t run for re-election

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Richard Harmon announces he’ll step away as District 9 council representative.

In an email to KSNT News Friday morning, Harmon said “Since 2005, I have been honored beyond description to have represented the citizens of District 9 on the Topeka City Council.

The principles of good government, and the values of participatory democracy, are furthered by a change in office after a moderate length of time. For those reasons,  I have decided not to seek re-election to the City Council. I will always be grateful and appreciative of the trust reposed in me by the voters of the 9th District.”

City council seats 1,3,4,5,7 and 9 are all up for election this year. The filing deadline is June 1. The primary election is in August with the general election in November.  The race for mayor is also up for grabs after Larry Wolgast announced he won’t see re-election.

