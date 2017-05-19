Officers raise awareness for Special Olympics Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the first year in Kansas, law enforcement officers from throughout the state will stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops on Friday beginning at 5 a.m. Officers hope to top total donations of $20,000, as they head to 15 Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops to raise awareness and donations for the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run(LETR) to benefit Special Olympics Kansas.

In Topeka, several police officers are at the Dunkin’ Donuts location at SW 21st St. and SW Gage Blvd. They will be there until 2:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Special Olympics athletes and their families and representatives from various law enforcement agencies, such as Shawnee County Sheriff, Capitol Police, and Washburn Police, are among the special guests who are joining officers and rising to the occasion to show their support.

Kristi Powell, Topeka Police Detective said, “Everybody can go back to the ol’ cops and donuts kind of thing, so a little tongue and cheek that way. This idea for this particular fundraiser actually came out of Illinois, and Dunkin’ Donuts jumped on board. Wanted to be supportive not only of law enforcement but also of the Special Olympics.”

In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location on Friday and makes a donation to the Torch Run will receive a free donut coupon. Guests donating at least $25 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run runner’s shirt. Additional activities will vary by Dunkin’ Donuts location.