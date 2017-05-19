One person in hospital after West Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an overnight shooting in West Topeka.

Shawnee County Communications tells KSNT News that the victim was dropped off at St. Francis Health Center in a private vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened near Southwest Chelsea Dr. and Southwest 15th Ct.

At this time we’re told the victim has non-life threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.

Police say the investigation remains on-going.

