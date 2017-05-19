Regents: University of Kansas must remove gun policy clause

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents says the University of Kansas must change one clause from its concealed weapons policy.

Kansas wanted to require anyone carrying a concealed handgun in a handbag, purse or backpack to keep those items physically with them at all times.

The regents voted Wednesday that the university needed to remove that clause.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the university’s policy will read “Each individual who lawfully possesses a handgun on any of the University campuses shall at all times have that handgun in the person’s custody and control.”

Kansas Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little said the clause was meant to reduce the chance of accidental discharge or of others from gaining control of the weapon.

Critics, including the National Rifle Association, said the clause unreasonably limited guns.