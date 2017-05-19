Spring storms continue heading into the weekend

We’re tracking a little bit of dry time after too many thunderstorms to count, rumbled through Northeast Kansas last night. Most spots in our area picked up a solid inch of rain since it started raining yesterday. However, there are several places that are upwards of 3 inches because of some locally heavy rain and stronger storms passing overhead. Flooding remains the primary concern, as we’re watching yet another round of storms to move through today.

Speaking of – more severe weather is possible this afternoon. The southern half of Northeast Kansas is under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe weather today. For comparison, most of our area was under a *MODERATE RISK* and *ENHANCED RISK* yesterday. With that being said, there is still a real threat of locally heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and even a brief tornado today. The latest timing looks to be 1-5pm as a wave of strong storms moves up from S. Kansas. Again, flooding remains the primary concern with equally heavy rain expected this afternoon/evening.

Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning. They shouldn’t dampen any early weekend plans, as drier skies prevail. It might take through lunchtime tomorrow to clear things out, though. Expect much cooler weather too. We’re talking daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend, with a high no warmer than about 65° tomorrow afternoon. Sunday remains a picture perfect day – so be sure to enjoy it! Count on wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 77° and it looks like we’ll close out the month of May on a cool note. We don’t see one day over the next 7-10 that will even touch that seasonal standard. Highs will remain ‘below average’ for the foreseeable future. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – who’s going to argue with 60s and 70s everyday and low levels of humidity? It’s worth mentioning that more storm chances are right back in the forecast Monday evening. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast over the next several days. The potency of next week’s storms is still unknown at this time. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert