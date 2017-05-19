Topeka dietitian explains the importance of magnesium

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT). More research is being done on essential nutrients in our diet. Topeka’s Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Amber Groeling explains why this mineral is essential to our bodies.

“Magnesium is an essential mineral that is needing by over 300 functions in the body; specifically dealing with muscle relaxation, calcium, and bone mineralization.”

When asked how you tend to get magnesium in your diet, the top answer is typically through supplements and vitamins. But according to Amber, supplements may not be the best answer.

“Food sources are always best. There are some vitamins available but they have different levels of absorption and they also can interfere with medication. So I always recommend going a food first with magnesium specifically. Dark leafy greens are going to be your best source of magnesium – specifically spinach and Swiss chard. And also nuts and seeds – pumpkin seeds and pa pita – sunflower seeds, wheat germ, whole grain. Also cocoa so dark chocolate as a little bit of magnesium and also dairy.”

Depending on your gender, Amber said the daily recommendation for magnesium is 300-400 mg. People with diabetes, celeriac disease, and pregnant or nursing moms, tend to have a magnesium deficiency and may need to consumer more.