University in Kansas suspends track and field program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University has canceled its upcoming track and field season due to several factors, including cost, facilities and competitiveness.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that President Venida Chenault last month approved placing the program on suspension.

Haskell Board of Regents members say the program costs about $8,000 annually in addition to coaching salaries. They say the price is a small percentage of the school’s overall athletics budget.

Chenault says the university often competes against schools that invest millions of dollars in their programs. The current collegiate standard for a track is eight lanes, but the university only has six. It also lacks high jump pit or a standard discus or javelin pit.

Chenault says the university doesn’t have a permanent athletics director. She says it’s unknown when the school will be able to hire one.