View Topeka area high school graduation ceremonies this weekend

KSNT News Published:
(AP)

The Kansas Expocentre will be live streaming each graduation for those that cannot attend in person. Those who wish to watch online can go to http://www.ksexpo.com/graduation

You can also share these direct links for live streaming of each graduation:

Washburn Rural – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/WashburnRural

Seaman – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/Seaman

Shawnee Hts – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/ShawneeHts

Topeka High – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/TopekaHigh

Highland Park – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/HighlandPark

Topeka West – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/TopekaWest

For more information and any last minute updates, refer to KSExpo.com, or follow Kansas Expocentre on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s