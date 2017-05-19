View Topeka area high school graduation ceremonies this weekend

The Kansas Expocentre will be live streaming each graduation for those that cannot attend in person. Those who wish to watch online can go to http://www.ksexpo.com/graduation

You can also share these direct links for live streaming of each graduation:

Washburn Rural – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/WashburnRural

Seaman – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/Seaman

Shawnee Hts – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/ShawneeHts

Topeka High – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/TopekaHigh

Highland Park – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/HighlandPark

Topeka West – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/TopekaWest

For more information and any last minute updates, refer to KSExpo.com, or follow Kansas Expocentre on Facebook.