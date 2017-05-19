View Topeka area high school graduation ceremonies this weekend

The Kansas Expocentre will be live streaming each graduation for those that cannot attend in person. Those who wish to watch online can go to http://www.ksexpo.com/graduation
You can also share these direct links for live streaming of each graduation:
Washburn Rural – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/WashburnRural
Seaman – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/Seaman
Shawnee Hts – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/ShawneeHts
Topeka High – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/TopekaHigh
Highland Park – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/HighlandPark
Topeka West – https://livestream.com/ksexpo/TopekaWest
For more information and any last minute updates, refer to KSExpo.com, or follow Kansas Expocentre on Facebook.