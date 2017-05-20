Haskell student will not face third trial in rape case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A former Haskell Indian Nations University student will not be tried a third time on charges of raping another student.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not retry 22-year-old Galen Satoe.

Satoe and 21-year-old Jared Wheeler were charged with raping a 19-year-old Haskell freshman in November 2014 in their dormitory room. The men maintained the encounter was consensual.

Satoe’s two previous trials ended in mistrials on most of the charges.

The Douglas County attorney said it did not expect a different outcome in a third trial without more evidence.

Wheeler’s one trial ended with a hung jury in June 2016. He then pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years’ probation.