Military Veterans Project honoring hometown heroes with downtown banners

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT)- Military veterans are being honored in the Capital city for their service both past and present.

The Military Veterans Project kicked off their Hometown Heroes banner program this week. The group’s goal is to hang banners, complete with service members’ photos, ranks and other distinctions along Kansas Avenue from September 11th through Veteran’s Day.

Military Relations Council Member, Jenalea Randall, said she is hopeful the program will help her late husband’s memory live on.

“I am excited and so proud that I can show Tony’s face, show his service to his county, to his community, to his state, on a banner than everyone can see from September 11th to Veterans Day,” she said.

The first 68 banners will be selected to appear downtown. Each banner will cost about $200.

If you wish to submit a banner, you can pay when you apply. The veterans project is also accepting donations.