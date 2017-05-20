Missouri’s draft budget would eliminate 328 full-time jobs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A draft budget for the University of Missouri next year includes eliminating 328 full-time positions – 147 that are currently vacant and 181 that are filled.

A memo from Interim Chancellor Garnett Stokes released Friday says the draft budget calls for eliminating $40.6 million in recurring costs and $18.9 million in one-time costs.

The Columbia Missourian reports the filled positions that might be eliminated include 43 retirements, 38 people who won’t have contracts renewed, 84 layoffs and 16 voluntary separations.

Stokes’ memo says the university can’t meet budget-reduction goals without cutting jobs.

Missouri System President Mun Choi plans to review the budget proposals from the system’s four campuses with administrators during the next two weeks.

The budget process is expected to be completed by early June.

