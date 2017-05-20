Police search for man in connection with kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  The Topeka Police Department responded to 21st and SE Rice Road to speak with the victim of a kidnapping on Saturday.

Jesse Jerome Jackson (AKA Forbes), 42, 6’1” 196 lbs

Based on reports police are currently looking for Jesse Jackson, 42, also known as “Forbes”, in connection with aggravated battery and kidnapping. He is described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Stock Photo of a Black 2015 Kia Forte

Jackson was last seen leaving the area of 21st and SE Rice Road Northbound in the victim’s 2015 black Kia Forte, with Kansas license plates (617EIF).

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. Jackson was in possession of a pocket knife at the time of the incident. If seen, please do not approach and call 911. If you have information regarding the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

