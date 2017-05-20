Police take two into custody after robbery, kidnapping

UPDATE: The Topeka Police Department took Tamarya Brooks, 32 and Ryan Bettcher, 31 into custody at 11th and California at approximately 4:17 p.m.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department responded to the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on Saturday to speak with the victim of a robbery.

They discovered that sometime on Friday, May 19th this female victim was taken to a Country Club Motel room and robbed. She was released sometime on Saturday.

Police tell KSNT News that Brooks was wearing a camouflage hoodie and pink shirt. Bettcher was wearing a neon green hoodie, blue shirt, and jeans.

These two should be considered armed and dangerous. A gun and large knives were used in the commission of this crime. Both are said to be homeless at the time, and were seen leaving the area on foot. If seen please call 911 and do not approach. If you have information regarding the investigation please call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.