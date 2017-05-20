Rain moves out in time for improving conditions this weekend

After days of severe weather and heavy rainfall, the rain is finally out of here and now we are dealing with cloudy skies this morning. A much quieter weekend overall is expected for us. However, temperatures won’t be nearly as warm as they were last weekend. Behind the storm system, our winds will switch up from the west at about 10-15 miles per hour, gusts up to 20-25. Some of our northwestern areas may not get behind the 50s, with low to mid 60s for the rest of the region.

Clouds will continue through the afternoon before the sun finally shines through. We could still see clouds heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side in the middle to upper 40s as we wake up Sunday morning. We’ll slightly warm up for Sunday thanks to the abundant sunshine in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

60s and 70s will be the case heading into the new workweek, with an additional chance of showers and storms for both Monday and Tuesday. As of right now, no severe weather is expected. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions for the second half of the week.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso