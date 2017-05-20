Runners turn out for the Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Runners gathered this weekend along the Coach Bill Snyder Highway for 3rd Annual Bill Snyder Highway Half Marathon and 5K.

This race is Manhattan’s only Half Marathon and benefits five charities on behalf of the Kansas State University football coach Bill Snyder.

All finishers of this year’s race receive a Finisher’s medal and money raised from the event go to charities such as No Stone Unturned Foundation, Katie’s Way, CASA, Snyder Leadership Fellows Program and Hospice House.