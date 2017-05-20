Shawnee County District Judge to retire

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT)- Shawnee County District Judge Rebecca Crotty said she will retire after serving seven years on the bench.

Judge Crotty was appointed in 2010 to Division 1 of the 3rd Judicial District. She previously served as chief judge of the Kansas Court of Tax Appeals and as a district magistrate judge in Finney County.

She was also vice president and counsel for a bank in Garden City and a research attorney for the Kansas Supreme Court.

Judge Crotty said her retirement plans include spending more time with her husband and family.

Her last day will be June 19th.