Soldiers honored at deployment ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Soldiers of the 635th Regional Support Group, Kansas National Guard, were honored at a deployment ceremony at Hangar 680, Armed Forces Reserve Center on Saturday.

Gov. Sam Brownback (R-Kansas), spoke at the ceremony, and thanked the soldiers and their families for the sacrifice they are giving for their country.

Around 80 Soldiers of the 635th RSG will deploy to Jordan and Kuwait in support of theater operations and planning exercises for Operation Spartan Shield under command of U.S. Army Central. The unit commander is Col. Tony Divish and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Harmon is the senior noncommissioned officer.

“I’m honored to command the 635th RSG,” said Divish. “I’m very proud of the Soldiers’ dedication, professionalism and readiness to serve.”

Divish said the Soldiers have already completed nearly two dozen courses as part of their pre-deployment training.

“Next, we’ll head to Fort Hood, Texas, to work along with U.S. Army Central staff in readying the 35th Infantry Division for their deployment,” said Divish. “Lastly, we’ll spend a week at the Continental U.S. Replacement Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, completing our pre-deployment training.”