Statehouse drying out after water line bursts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Statehouse is drying out after a water line burst in the building.

Water came pouring in from a hole in the ceiling in the lower level of the building. Maintenance workers noticed the flooding when files came flowing out of the office and into the hallway.

The water came down with such force it even pushed a computer off a desk.

“We have an outstanding I.T. staff that is able to get people up and running with their computers, which is a part of our job and accomplishing our job for the legislature,” Raney Gilliland, Director of Legislative Research, said.

KSNT News is told it should take a few days to get things completely dry and the ceiling patched back up.