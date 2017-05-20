Topeka therapy dog dies after surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A therapy dog that comforted veterans, hospice patients and children with disabilities in northeastern Kansas has died after undergoing surgery.

Owner Julie Hoffman says the Doberman Pinscher named Kiki was diagnosed with lung cancer two weeks ago. Kiki had surgery Wednesday but didn’t recover.

Kiki worked in Topeka for nine years as a certified Pet Partners therapy dog. She regularly visited Topeka’s Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital and several nursing homes.

Hoffman says Kiki could sense when someone was going through a rough time and would console them with her presence.

In 2014, Hoffman and Kiki received the Judith Fellton Memorial Award, which acknowledges the achievements of a rescued Doberman.

Hoffman adopted Kiki from the Kansas City Doberman Rescue in October 2008.