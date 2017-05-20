Topekans gather trash to preserve history

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They grabbed chainsaw, lawnmowers, and hedge clippers.

Volunteers descended on the Historic Topeka Cemetery on Saturday, hoping to spruce the place up ahead of Memorial Day.

Organized by Keep America Beautiful Topeka/Shawnee County, 2017 marks the 17th year locals have given their time to preserve the history of those who walked the city before them.

The final resting place of Vice President Charles Curtis and numerous Santa Fe Railroad employees, cemetery superintendent Lisa Sandmeyer told KSNT News – “we have all the cool people here.”