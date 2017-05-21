Manhattan Fire Department investigating early morning house fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- The Manhattan Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that caused $200,000 in damages.

Crews arrived to a two-story duplex early this morning around 1 a.m. and found smoke showing from one side. They made their way into the home and quickly put the fire out. Two people were home at the time but got out safely before crews arrived.

One person was taken to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The connecting residence was occupied by six people who were all able to exit without injury.

A total of 15 firefighters responded on five fire apparatus.

The occupants of the home are now being assisted by Red Cross.