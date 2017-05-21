Nice and mild Sunday before another round of storms moves in Monday

We are waking up to chilly temperatures and clear skies this morning across Northeast Kansas. We do have a sunny Sunday ahead for us, with light west winds at about 5-15 mph as high pressure builds in to the Central Plains. This set up will allow temperatures to warm up a bit to the lower 70s for Sunday and into Monday as well. We’re supposed to be at about 77 degrees for mid May so we’ll just be a few degrees below normal, but still the weather is just going to be downright nice for any plans you may have as we end the weekend.

We do have another storm system that will be coming in from the west as we begin the new week. Clouds will increase heading into the overnight hours. It will act like a blanket helping to prevent temperatures from dropping as we are expecting lows in the lower 50s. We could even begin to see some scattered rain showers move in as we wake up to head to work and school early Monday morning.

Now it all depends on early Monday’s rain chances if it could help prevent any stronger storms from developing Monday afternoon. If the sun does manage to peak out during the early afternoon, that could provide enough surface heating and instability to help some strong to possibly severe storms to develop during the evening hours. This is something your KSNT Storm Track weather team will continue to watch and track over the next 24-36 hours.

Some lingering scattered showers could spill over into early Tuesday as that cold front pushes through, cooling us back down the the upper 60s. A quiet and mostly sunny pattern settles in for the second half of the week into Saturday. Temperatures will eventually climb back up into the upper 70s, even the 80 degree mark leading into the all important long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso