‘Run for the Wall” event comes to Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – From Ontario, California to Washington, D.C., the 29th Annual ‘Run for the Wall’ veterans motorcycle ride is making a stop in Junction City today.

Motorcyclists will ride is support of veterans as part of a healing process for many vets that did not receive warm welcome after returning home from war.

Over 400 residents are expected in the Downtown Junction City area today. They are expected to come into around around 5:00 p.m.

After leaving the city, the riders will head to Washington D.C. to participate in a variety of Memorial Day events.